Israel Attacks: Swiss Ambassador In Iran Summoned By Authorities
-
Русский
ru
Посол Швейцарии была приглашена в МИД Ирана
Read more: Посол Швейцарии была приглашена в МИД Иран
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Switzerland represents US diplomatic interests in Iran, and as such ambassador Nadine Olivieri was called in by Iranian authorities, confirmed Alexandre Fasel, state secretary at the Swiss foreign ministry, at a press conference in Bern on Friday.
“All Swiss personnel in the region affected by the military attack launched by Israel against Iran during the night are safe,” said for his part the Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis.
“The Federal Council discussed the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East this afternoon,” Cassis said, adding that the cabinet would monitor the situation closely and seek dialogue with all partners involved.
There are currently around 200 Swiss citizens living in Iran and 29,000 in Israel, Cassis said.More More Iran-Israel tensions: Switzerland's role as an intermediary is shrinking
This content was published on Apr 15, 2024 Despite its protecting power mandate for the United States in Iran, Switzerland lacks influence to de-escalate tensions in the region.Read more: Iran-Israel tensions: Switzerland's role as an intermediary is shrinking
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment