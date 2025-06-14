Israel Attacks: Swiss Ambassador In Iran Summoned By Authorities

Русский ru Посол Швейцарии была приглашена в МИД Ирана Read more: Посол Швейцарии была приглашена в МИД Иран

Switzerland represents US diplomatic interests in Iran, and as such ambassador Nadine Olivieri was called in by Iranian authorities, confirmed Alexandre Fasel, state secretary at the Swiss foreign ministry, at a press conference in Bern on Friday.

“All Swiss personnel in the region affected by the military attack launched by Israel against Iran during the night are safe,” said for his part the Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis.

“The Federal Council discussed the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East this afternoon,” Cassis said, adding that the cabinet would monitor the situation closely and seek dialogue with all partners involved.

There are currently around 200 Swiss citizens living in Iran and 29,000 in Israel, Cassis said.

