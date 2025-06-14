Bear Sighted Near Davos In The Swiss Alps
-
Deutsch
de
Ein Bär erkundet Graubünden und kommt bei Davos an
Original
Read more: Ein Bär erkundet Graubünden und kommt bei Davos a
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
After a detour to the Münstertal and the Lower Engadine valleys, the animal travelled via the Upper Engadine to the Albula Valley and the Surses. The young male has now arrived near the town of Davos and was snapped by a camera trap on Friday.
The bear was photographed high above the Davos Glaris area, near the summit of the Rhinerhorn mountain and the ski resort of the same name. The sighting was first reported by the Südostschweiz newspaper.
Since the second half of May, a total of 14 confirmed signs of the presence of a bear have been recorded on an interactive map administered by authorities in Graubünden. As well as the photo traps and physical sightings, signs have included footprints and droppings. There have been no problems with the animal.More More Close to 20% of Swiss wildlife on the verge of local extinction
This content was published on May 22, 2023 Species diversity in Switzerland is under increasing pressure with 17% classified as critically endangered or endangered.Read more: Close to 20% of Swiss wildlife on the verge of local extinctio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment