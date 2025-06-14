Bear Sighted Near Davos In The Swiss Alps

Deutsch de Ein Bär erkundet Graubünden und kommt bei Davos an Original Read more: Ein Bär erkundet Graubünden und kommt bei Davos a

After a detour to the Münstertal and the Lower Engadine valleys, the animal travelled via the Upper Engadine to the Albula Valley and the Surses. The young male has now arrived near the town of Davos and was snapped by a camera trap on Friday.

The bear was photographed high above the Davos Glaris area, near the summit of the Rhinerhorn mountain and the ski resort of the same name. The sighting was first reported by the Südostschweiz newspaper.

Since the second half of May, a total of 14 confirmed signs of the presence of a bear have been recorded on an interactive map administered by authorities in Graubünden. As well as the photo traps and physical sightings, signs have included footprints and droppings. There have been no problems with the animal.

