Schengen Area Marks 40-Year Anniversary



Français fr 40 ans d'Espace Schengen: une Europe sans frontières intérieures Original Read more: 40 ans d'Espace Schengen: une Europe sans frontières intérieure Русский ru Шенгенской зоне исполняется 40 лет Read more: Шенгенской зоне исполняется 40 ле

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Four decades ago in Luxembourg, five European states laid the foundations for a common travel area without border controls. Switzerland joined up in 2008. But in recent years, several countries have reintroduced controls for security reasons. This content was published on June 14, 2025 - 11:46 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On June 14, 1985, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg signed an agreement in Schengen, Luxembourg, on the gradual removal of checks at their internal borders. The agreement to abolish border controls came into force some ten years later, in March 1995.

Four decades later, the Schengen Area includes 29 European states, home to more than 450 million people. Some 3.5 million people cross an internal border every day.

Swiss involvement

Switzerland is part of Schengen thanks to the Bilateral Agreements II. Since December 12, 2008, people have been able to cross from the country into neighbouring states without checks. The abolition of airport controls for destinations within the Schengen Area followed at the end of March 2009.

The treaty text allows participating states to reintroduce temporary border controls in the event of security problems. According to the European Commission, such a measure can only be taken as a“last resort and in exceptional situations” and must respect the“principle of proportionality”.

More More The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union

This content was published on Nov 26, 2024 The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union.

Read more: The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Unio