Schengen Area Marks 40-Year Anniversary
-
Français
fr
40 ans d'Espace Schengen: une Europe sans frontières intérieures
Original
Read more: 40 ans d'Espace Schengen: une Europe sans frontières intérieure
Русский
ru
Шенгенской зоне исполняется 40 лет
Read more: Шенгенской зоне исполняется 40 ле
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
On June 14, 1985, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg signed an agreement in Schengen, Luxembourg, on the gradual removal of checks at their internal borders. The agreement to abolish border controls came into force some ten years later, in March 1995.
Four decades later, the Schengen Area includes 29 European states, home to more than 450 million people. Some 3.5 million people cross an internal border every day.Swiss involvement
Switzerland is part of Schengen thanks to the Bilateral Agreements II. Since December 12, 2008, people have been able to cross from the country into neighbouring states without checks. The abolition of airport controls for destinations within the Schengen Area followed at the end of March 2009.
The treaty text allows participating states to reintroduce temporary border controls in the event of security problems. According to the European Commission, such a measure can only be taken as a“last resort and in exceptional situations” and must respect the“principle of proportionality”.More More The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union
This content was published on Nov 26, 2024 The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union.Read more: The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Unio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment