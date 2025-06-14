Panama Government Deploys Operation Omega Saturday June 14 In Bocas Del Toro

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This Saturday, June 14, the National Government activated“Operation Omega”, a strategic deployment to restore free traffic in the province, after more than 40 days of closures that have severely affected producers, entrepreneurs, transporters and the tourism sector.

The measure was ordered by President José Raúl Mulino and responds to the constitutional mandate to guarantee the free and safe movement of all citizens.

Strong police contingent headed to Bocas del Toro. With respect to the law and a commitment to social peace, the recovery of blocked roads is progressing, protecting the rights of citizens and tranquility in this important region of the country.

This is a Continuing Story so Please Return for Updates



Senafront Marching to Chiriqui Grande









