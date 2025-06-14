IIT Indore Launches Agrihub To Drive AI-Based Agricultural Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has inaugurated its AgriHub, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on developing cutting-edge technological solutions to transform agricultural practices across India.

Within a short span, the AgriHub has already secured 11 collaborative projects from diverse organisations, underlining its potential as a hub for innovation.

Specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning, the CoE aims to bridge the gap between extensive data generation and its practical application in the field.

"Huge data is generated across the country by agriculture scientists, but it remains underutilised due to limited access for computer scientists. By centralising this data, we can develop algorithms to create innovative solutions that directly benefit farmers and stakeholders." said Professor Aruna Tiwari, Principal Investigator, AgriHub Project.

Serving as a collaborative platform, the AgriHub brings together academia, industry, NGOs, Krishi Vikas Kendras, and farmers' producer organisations (FPOs) to collectively address the evolving challenges of Indian agriculture.

Professor Suhas S. Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, emphasised the societal impact of the initiative.“This is a significant step towards making a meaningful contribution through technological innovation,” he stated.

The AgriHub Technology Centre is equipped with advanced computational infrastructure, including a smart rack configuration housing NVIDIA DGX systems optimised for AI workloads and a high-capacity storage node.

This setup ensures enhanced processing power and scalable storage for handling vast agricultural datasets.

By deploying advanced ML and data analytics models, the Centre is set to explore innovative agricultural solutions, improve decision-making, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of farming practices.

With its strong emphasis on collaboration and data-driven innovation, AgriHub is positioned to become a national model for technology-led agricultural transformation, aiming to improve the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

