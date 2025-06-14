Bihar Approves Master Plan For Integrated Manufacturing City In Gaya

MENAFN - KNN India)The Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) will officially notify the master plan for the Integrated Manufacturing City (IMC)-Gaya following its approval during the third board meeting of Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Limited (BIMCGL) on Friday.

The board meeting reinforced the organisation's commitment to establishing Gaya as a world-class manufacturing destination.

The IMC Gaya project is being developed as part of the broader Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) initiative.

Kundan Kumar, who serves as managing director of BIADA and chief executive officer of BIMCGL, emphasised the project's strategic importance in transforming the region's industrial landscape.

He stated that the initiative aims to create a world-class industrial hub through high-quality infrastructure development, establishment of an investment-friendly business environment, and implementation of effective governance practices.

Kumar highlighted that the project is designed to serve as a catalyst for employment generation and economic growth in the region.

He noted that a significant milestone has been reached with the appointment of a programme manager for new cities, a position that will oversee on-ground implementation and coordinate various aspects of the IMC Gaya project.

This appointment is expected to enhance project execution efficiency and ensure compliance with established timelines.

The board received updates indicating that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction tender process will begin immediately following the receipt of final vetted bid documents from the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation.

This procedural step marks the transition from planning to active implementation phases of the manufacturing city development project.

(KNN Bureau)