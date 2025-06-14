Maharashtra Signs Mou For Rs 8,000-Crore Helicopter Manufacturing Plant In Nagpur

MENAFN - KNN India)Maharashtra's state industries department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Max Aerospace & Aviation Private Limited on Friday to establish a helicopter manufacturing facility in Nagpur with an estimated investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

The agreement was formalised between P Anbalagan, Industries Secretary, and Bharat Malkani, Chairman, Max Aerospace, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior government officials.

The manufacturing plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2026 and represents Maharashtra's first dedicated facility for helicopter customisation and full-scale production.

The project is projected to create approximately 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over an eight-year implementation period, positioning Maharashtra as a significant hub for aerospace manufacturing in India.

The facility will serve as a Center of Excellence specialising in the customisation, integration, and flight testing of rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Its strategic location near Nagpur airport will provide access to existing infrastructure and logistical support systems, contributing to India's expanding aerospace supply chain network.

Chief Minister Fadnavis welcomed Max Aerospace's decision to establish operations in Maharashtra, particularly in Nagpur.

He assured that the state government would serve as a partner in the company's endeavors and highlighted the existing defense manufacturing infrastructure in Nagpur.

The Chief Minister committed to providing comprehensive support for the plant's establishment and emphasised the importance of adhering to the scheduled operational timeline.

Malkani acknowledged Nagpur's comprehensive ecosystem for defense manufacturing and the facilities provided by the state government.

As a Maharashtra native, he expressed his commitment to establishing the manufacturing facility within the state and advancing Maharashtra's position in the helicopter manufacturing sector.

The project marks a significant development in India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and Maharashtra's industrial expansion.

