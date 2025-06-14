Garuda Aerospace Inaugurates Advanced Agri-Drone Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - KNN India)Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has inaugurated a specialised Agri-Drone Indigenisation facility near Chennai, marking a significant expansion of the company's manufacturing capabilities.

The facility was officially opened on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan.

Located in Thalambur and spanning 35,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility represents the first initiative of its kind in India's drone manufacturing sector.

The new installation complements Garuda Aerospace's existing manufacturing unit near Chennai and is designed to produce advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems and related components.

The facility is equipped to manufacture 33 different parts and seven subsystems for unmanned aerial systems.

Production at the facility will operate under the central government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

Concurrent with the facility inauguration, Garuda Aerospace announced the launch of 300 Centres of Excellence across the country.

These centers have been established in partnership with educational institutions and industry partners to advance drone innovation, research, and skill development initiatives.

The company also introduced a Train-the-Trainer programme designed to enhance operational skills for drone technology.

A live demonstration of agricultural drones was conducted during the inauguration ceremony to showcase the company's technological capabilities.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, emphasised the facility's role in reinforcing the company's commitment to self-reliance in drone manufacturing.

He noted that these initiatives have contributed to establishing Garuda Aerospace as one of India's most valuable drone startups with an expanding global presence.

The development represents a major advancement in India's drone manufacturing ecosystem and aligns with national objectives for technological self-sufficiency in the aerospace sector.

(KNN Bureau)