Maharashtra FDA Chief Issues Stern Warning To Food Businesses Over Safety Violations

MENAFN - KNN India)Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Rajesh Narvekar, has issued a strong warning to all food-related establishments in the state, announcing that any failure to comply with food safety standards will result in immediate legal action.

Citing provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and the 2011 licensing and registration rules, Narvekar emphasised that vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods must be prepared, stored, and handled separately to prevent cross-contamination.

Narvekar highlighted that in the past year, over 30,000 food business operators had received formal training on these regulations.

Building on this, he announced plans to expand the training initiative to another 100,000 participants in the current year.

These efforts are part of a broader collaboration between the Maharashtra FDA and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which includes conducting a series of awareness campaigns, workshops, and certification programs under the Food Safety and Certification Training Programme.

The FDA also recently welcomed 189 newly appointed food safety officers on June 7, significantly boosting the manpower available for conducting inspections across hotels, restaurants, eateries, and dark kitchens.

Regular compliance checks are already underway, and any establishments found in breach of the regulations will face immediate consequences-ranging from licence cancellations to financial penalties and possible prosecution.

Narvekar stressed that adherence to food safety norms is not merely bureaucratic but essential for protecting public health.

The FDA urged citizens to report any suspected incidents of food adulteration through its helpline or the Food Safety Connect mobile application.

This forceful directive from the FDA serves both as a signal of heightened regulatory vigilance and as a reminder to all food-serving entities that compliance with mandated separation, hygiene, and training standards is indispensable.

(KNN Bureau)