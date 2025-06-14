Egypt's Foreign Minister Condemns Israeli Strikes In Calls With European, Iraqi Counterparts
On Saturday, Minister Abdelatty spoke with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares. These followed calls on Friday, June 13, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot of France, Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis of Greece, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.
In his conversations, Minister Abdelatty conveyed Egypt's firm position, condemning the Israeli attacks as a“dangerous escalation that threatens regional peace and security” and pushes the region toward“a state of instability and chaos.”
According to Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister stressed that the Israeli attacks represent a“flagrant violation of international law.” He reiterated that there are“no military solutions to regional crises” and emphasised the critical importance of de-escalation, reducing tensions, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.
Minister Abdelatty warned that the“unjustified Israeli attacks on Iran” could potentially widen the circle of conflict in the region, an outcome he urged the international community to work to prevent in order to preserve regional security.
The calls with the Italian and Spanish ministers also covered the ongoing efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the release of hostages and prisoners, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip. Both the Italian and Spanish ministers expressed their appreciation for Egypt's tireless efforts in the ceasefire negotiations and for its contributions to supporting regional security and stability.
Across the conversations, there was a mutual agreement to intensify joint efforts and continue coordination and consultation to reduce tensions, achieve calm, and prevent the region from descending into widespread chaos.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment