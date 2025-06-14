Egypt's Foreign Minister Condemns Israeli Strikes In Calls With European, Iraqi Counterparts

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, held a series of telephone calls over the weekend with his European and Iraqi counterparts to address the escalating situation in the region following Israeli strikes on targets inside Iran.

On Saturday, Minister Abdelatty spoke with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares. These followed calls on Friday, June 13, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot of France, Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis of Greece, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

In his conversations, Minister Abdelatty conveyed Egypt's firm position, condemning the Israeli attacks as a“dangerous escalation that threatens regional peace and security” and pushes the region toward“a state of instability and chaos.”

According to Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister stressed that the Israeli attacks represent a“flagrant violation of international law.” He reiterated that there are“no military solutions to regional crises” and emphasised the critical importance of de-escalation, reducing tensions, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Minister Abdelatty warned that the“unjustified Israeli attacks on Iran” could potentially widen the circle of conflict in the region, an outcome he urged the international community to work to prevent in order to preserve regional security.

The calls with the Italian and Spanish ministers also covered the ongoing efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the release of hostages and prisoners, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip. Both the Italian and Spanish ministers expressed their appreciation for Egypt's tireless efforts in the ceasefire negotiations and for its contributions to supporting regional security and stability.

Across the conversations, there was a mutual agreement to intensify joint efforts and continue coordination and consultation to reduce tensions, achieve calm, and prevent the region from descending into widespread chaos.