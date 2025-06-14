Israel Intensifies Strikes On Iran As Tehran Retaliates With Hundreds Of Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Tensions between Israel and Iran reached unprecedented levels on Saturday as Tel Aviv launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites in Tehran, Kermanshah, and Abadan. Both Israeli and Iranian sources reported the killing of several high-ranking Iranian military commanders.

According to the Israeli military, over 70 fighter jets took part in the overnight raids. A military spokesperson declared Israel had secured“aerial freedom of movement” from western Iran to the capital. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi proclaimed that“Tehran is no longer safe” and that“the road to Iran is now open.”

In response, Iran launched“Operation True Promise 3” late Friday night, unleashing a barrage of ballistic missile attacks on dozens of Israeli military targets. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the campaign would continue“until the Zionist enemy regrets its actions,” accusing Israel of killing children in residential areas.

Iranian media reported that air defence systems were activated in Tehran, with loud explosions and bright flashes lighting up the night sky. The semi-official Fars News Agency claimed that an Israeli aircraft was downed and its pilot captured-a claim the Israeli occupation forces have denied.

Amid the escalating conflict, Israel shut down Ben Gurion Airport and placed Tel Aviv on high alert. CNN reported that hospitals had begun moving patients into fortified underground wards in anticipation of further attacks. In Ramat Gan, the mayor described“unimaginable destruction” from Iranian missile strikes, which damaged dozens of buildings and caused multiple casualties.

In a notable development, Iranian state media quoted official sources saying that Tehran had formally informed the United States, United Kingdom, and France of its plans to launch large-scale attacks on Israel. Tehran warned that any foreign intervention would trigger retaliatory strikes on foreign military bases and naval assets in the Gulf and Red Sea. Iranian officials also hinted at the possible closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz-a vital route for global oil shipments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that“Tel Aviv will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons,” confirming a strike on Iran's senior nuclear leadership and describing the attack on the Fordow uranium enrichment site as“a devastating blow.”

Military sources quoted by The Times of Israel said the operation was still ongoing, with several nuclear sites yet to be targeted. The offensive, they stated, is intended to“degrade Iran's ballistic missile capabilities” and weaken its regional deterrence.

Politically, Iran's parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy announced a suspension of nuclear talks with the United States, asserting that“there is no point in negotiating with a party that supports Israel.” Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called“efforts to justify blatant aggression” by Israel's allies, accusing them of being“accomplices in war crimes.”

On the international stage, China expressed grave concern. Its ambassador to the United Nations condemned Israel for“violating Iranian sovereignty” and urged an immediate cessation of hostilities. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the door remained open for Iran to return to negotiations.

In a strong statement of solidarity, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif voiced full support for Iran, urging Muslim nations to unite against what he described as“Israeli aggression in Iran, Yemen, and Palestine.” He called on Islamic countries maintaining ties with Israel to sever them and requested an emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In Iraq, senior security officials told AFP that Baghdad had formally requested Tehran to avoid targeting US interests on Iraqi territory in a bid to prevent broader regional escalation.