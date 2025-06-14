Egypt To Announce New Private Sector Financing Deals At Sunday Conference

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation will hold a conference on Sunday in the New Administrative Capital focused on development finance to support private sector-led growth and job creation.

The event, titled“Development Finance to Foster Private Sector-Led Growth & Jobs,” is expected to feature the announcement of new financing mechanisms and agreements with development partners. A number of new project agreements between private sector companies and development partners will also be signed, along with the expansion of the Hub for Advisory Finance and Investment for Enterprises.

The conference is being held under the patronage of Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Attendees will include government ministers, development partners, representatives from the European Union in Egypt, international institutions and private sector companies.

The event will highlight development finance efforts undertaken over the past five years to empower the private sector and promote its role in economic growth, the ministry said.

Rania Al-Mashat, the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, stated that the conference will focus on the importance of development finance.

“Development finance, which remains one of the most vital tools due to its diversity in direct and indirect investments, risk mitigation tools, investment guarantees, and technical support, thus playing a catalytic role for private sector investments,” Al-Mashat said.

The minister added that over the past five years, the ministry has established a framework for economic diplomacy to advance its relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners, which has helped increase financing for the private sector.

Al-Mashat affirmed that the government's continued implementation of the National Structural Reform Programme and measures to improve the business environment would create more opportunities for the private sector to contribute to economic growth and employment. She stated this enhances the sector's attractiveness to international financing institutions that provide development financing and both direct and indirect investments to bridge development financing gaps.

According to the ministry, conference sessions will explore ways to empower the private sector by improving the business environment, supporting competitiveness and developing institutional capabilities. Discussions will also cover facilitating access to various financing tools, including development finance, equity partnerships and technical support tailored to the needs of each sector.