Egypt Deploys Over 2,400 Ambulances To Support High School Exams Nationwide

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population has launched a nationwide emergency medical plan to support over 800,000 students during the final high school examinations, which run from 10 June to 15 July. The initiative aims to ensure swift emergency response and safeguard student health throughout the examination period.

Minister of Health and Population, and Deputy Prime Minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar approved the contingency plan, which includes the deployment of 2,424 ambulances across the country. These units will provide emergency coverage for examination centres and surrounding areas.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the plan prioritises rapid medical intervention, with real-time integration of emergency calls from exam venues into the national emergency response system.

The strategy ensures the readiness of oxygen cylinders and essential medical equipment, including monitors and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), to respond to cases of cardiac arrest or other acute medical conditions during exams.

Ambulance services will remain fully operational throughout the exam season, with vehicles stationed near examination centres and on key transport routes. Specialised services such as neonatal transport and dialysis support will also continue uninterrupted as part of the broader“Egypt's Critical Care” initiative.

An emergency coordination room will operate around the clock to monitor incidents at exam sites and facilitate immediate response and logistical support across all health sectors.

Amr Rachid, Head of the Egyptian Ambulance Authority, noted that emergency teams will adopt a“free deployment” model, positioning ambulances strategically in high-density or high-risk areas. A regional support mechanism has also been activated to allow for the transfer of ambulance units between provinces, ensuring sufficient coverage in areas experiencing high demand.

Officials emphasised that the plan is part of wider efforts to help students complete their examinations safely and with minimal health-related disruptions, reducing stress and ensuring emergency preparedness nationwide.