Egypt Deploys Over 2,400 Ambulances To Support High School Exams Nationwide
Minister of Health and Population, and Deputy Prime Minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar approved the contingency plan, which includes the deployment of 2,424 ambulances across the country. These units will provide emergency coverage for examination centres and surrounding areas.
Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the plan prioritises rapid medical intervention, with real-time integration of emergency calls from exam venues into the national emergency response system.
The strategy ensures the readiness of oxygen cylinders and essential medical equipment, including monitors and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), to respond to cases of cardiac arrest or other acute medical conditions during exams.
Ambulance services will remain fully operational throughout the exam season, with vehicles stationed near examination centres and on key transport routes. Specialised services such as neonatal transport and dialysis support will also continue uninterrupted as part of the broader“Egypt's Critical Care” initiative.
An emergency coordination room will operate around the clock to monitor incidents at exam sites and facilitate immediate response and logistical support across all health sectors.
Amr Rachid, Head of the Egyptian Ambulance Authority, noted that emergency teams will adopt a“free deployment” model, positioning ambulances strategically in high-density or high-risk areas. A regional support mechanism has also been activated to allow for the transfer of ambulance units between provinces, ensuring sufficient coverage in areas experiencing high demand.
Officials emphasised that the plan is part of wider efforts to help students complete their examinations safely and with minimal health-related disruptions, reducing stress and ensuring emergency preparedness nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment