Baghdad Asks Iran To Avoid Strikes On US Targets In Iraq
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Baghdad has asked Tehran not to target US interests on Iraqi soil, a senior security official said Saturday, as Washington's ally Israel and Iran traded blows, heightening tensions across the region.
The government in Baghdad is a close ally of Tehran but also a strategic partner of Iran's arch-foe the United States, which has some 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.
Fearing being caught up in a regional escalation, the Iraqi government asked Tehran not to strike in its territory, a senior Iraqi security official told AFP.
"The request was made. They promised us positive things," said the official, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The official added that Tehran has shown understanding with regards to Baghdad's request.
Before the current escalation, which began early Friday with a series of Israeli attacks on military and nuclear sites in Iran, Tehran had threatened to strike military bases hosting US forces in the region in the event of a conflict triggered by the possible failure of nuclear talks with Washington.
Before the wave of attacks began, the United States on Wednesday announced it was reducing staffing at its Baghdad embassy, citing security reasons.
Several pro-Iran groups in Iraq called on Friday to accelerate the departure of US forces from the country, with the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah warning of "additional wars in the region".
