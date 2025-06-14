403
Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon Reopen Airspace
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after imposing closures as Israel and Iran traded fire.
Syria 's Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday the full reopening of Syrian airspace to civilian air traffic.
In a statement carried by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the authority confirmed that Syrian airspace is now safe and available for use in accordance with international safety standards. It added that all air corridors, including those linking Syrian airports with the international airway network, have been reopened to civilian aviation.
The authority stressed that the situation in the region will continue to be closely monitored and that additional measures may be taken if necessary to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in Syrian airspace.
Meanwhile, Syrian Airlines announced the gradual resumption of its flights.
In a statement shared on its social media accounts and reported by SANA, the airline said flight operations would depend directly on the evolving security situation.
Syria closed its airspace Friday, following Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
Iraq announced on Saturday the resumption of commercial exchange through Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, following official approvals from the relevant authorities.
In a statement, the Iraqi Border Ports Authority said the crossing has been reopened and the first Syrian truck entered after completing inspection and immigration procedures.
The statement also noted that passenger movement resumed as well - a step aimed at easing travel burdens for Iraqi citizens, while also generating employment opportunities for truck and bus drivers.
The authority described reopening of the crossing for both travelers and trade as a significant step toward strengthening economic cooperation and meeting the needs of both countries.
Lebanon announced the reopening of its airspace after a temporary closure prompted by security concerns.
In a statement Saturday, Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rassamni explained that the closure, which lasted from Friday until this morning, was implemented for security reasons, emphasizing that the safety of travelers remains a top priority.
The temporary closure followed developments related to the Israeli attacks on Iran that took place on Friday.
Jordan 's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced Saturday the reopening of Jordanian airspace, which had been closed on Friday due to developments related to the Israeli attacks on Iran.
Chairman of the Commission Haitham Misto said that air traffic resumed in Jordanian airspace as of 7:30 a.m. local time.
The commission had announced Friday the temporary closure of the country's airspace and the suspension of all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights as a precaution against potential risks stemming from the ongoing escalation in the region.
