Fine Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be fine, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will also be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot becomes, southeasterly to southwesterly later.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to southwesterly 05 to 12 knot, reaching to 17 knot at north.

The visibility will be 05 to 10 Kilometers.

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 3 feet surging to 4 feet at north at times.