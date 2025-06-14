Fine Weather Expected Tonight
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be fine, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will also be hazy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot becomes, southeasterly to southwesterly later.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly to southwesterly 05 to 12 knot, reaching to 17 knot at north.
The visibility will be 05 to 10 Kilometers.
The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 3 feet surging to 4 feet at north at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment