Amir Holds Phone Call With Iranian President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call today with HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to addressing the latest regional and international developments.

In this context, His Highness the Amir reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting the territory of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of international law and principles.

His Highness emphasized the need to de-escalate all forms of tension and to reach diplomatic solutions that would lead to a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.