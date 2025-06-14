U.S. Conference Of Mayors Statement On Shootings In Minnesota

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther released the following statement on the targeted shooting of top Minnesota state officials and their spouses:

"This morning's targeted shootings of two top Minnesota state officials and their spouses are shocking and a devastating commentary on the polarized climate that currently exists in this country. Such acts of political violence have no place in our country. This tragedy represents a chilling escalation of the threats that elected officials across America face today.

"America's mayors mourn the death of Melissa Hortman, the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband Mark and hope for the recovery of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who were both seriously wounded. We have confidence in and applaud the courage of the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who are now searching for the suspect.

"This is a dark day for democracy. It is time to dial it down. We must recommit ourselves to upholding the values on which this country was founded and to find other ways, rooted in civility and respect, to settle our differences. Violence is never the answer."

