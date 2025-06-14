U.S. Conference Of Mayors Statement On Shootings In Minnesota
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther released the following statement on the targeted shooting of top Minnesota state officials and their spouses:
"This morning's targeted shootings of two top Minnesota state officials and their spouses are shocking and a devastating commentary on the polarized climate that currently exists in this country. Such acts of political violence have no place in our country. This tragedy represents a chilling escalation of the threats that elected officials across America face today.
"America's mayors mourn the death of Melissa Hortman, the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband Mark and hope for the recovery of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who were both seriously wounded. We have confidence in and applaud the courage of the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who are now searching for the suspect.
"This is a dark day for democracy. It is time to dial it down. We must recommit ourselves to upholding the values on which this country was founded and to find other ways, rooted in civility and respect, to settle our differences. Violence is never the answer."
About the United States Conference of Mayors – The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Follow our work on X , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Threads , and Medium .
SOURCE U.S. Conference of MayorsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment