1 In The World, #2 In Fredericksburg. No Label Brewing Wins Two Silver Medals At Fredericksburg Craft Beer Competition

HOUSTON CRAFT BREWERS IN FREDERICKSBURG

SILVER MEDAL

No Label Brewing earns two silver medals for Perpetual Peace and Cali Boy at Fredericksburg Craft Beer Competition, celebrating Texas craft beer.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- No Label Brewing proudly returned from the Fredericksburg Craft Beer Competition with two silver medals, continuing its tradition of excellence in craft brewing.Recognized by a panel of 21 judges, including 13 BJCP-certified experts, No Label's beers stood out among 180 entries from 39 breweries across the region:🏅 Perpetual Peace - Silver Medal, Barrel & Wood-Aged Beer🏅 Cali Boy - Silver Medal, Blonde Ale“For the second year in a row, following a gold at the World Beer Cup, we've received silver in Fredericksburg for Perpetual Peace,” said Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director of No Label Brewing.“Perpetual Peace - #1 in the world, #2 in Fredericksburg. We're honored either way, and it's a testament to our team and the Texas beer scene.”“This competition is a reminder of how strong and supportive the Texas craft beer community really is,” Paynter added.“We're proud to stand beside so many talented brewers who lift each other up and push the standard higher every year.”The competition was held during the 4th Annual Fredericksburg Craft Beer Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Fredericksburg Foundation. The festival's proceeds directly benefit the community, with 80% supporting local charitable initiatives and 20% dedicated this year to Frontera Healthcare.The Awards Ceremony and Dinner took place at Altstadt Brewery on Friday, June 13, 2025, featuring:4:00 PM - Happy Hour5:15 PM - Brewery Tours6:00 PM - Awards Ceremony7:00 PM - Dinner8:00 PM–10:00 PM - Festival Kickoff Party & DanceNo Label extends congratulations to all medalists, including friends and collaborators who also earned honors:✅ Frost Town Brewing, Houston, Tx✅ Talyard Brewing, Sugar Land, Tx✅ Senate Avenue Brewing, Jersey Village, Tx✅ Vallenson's Brewing, Pearland, Tx✅ Hound Song Brewing, Columbus, Tx✅ Excalibur Brewing, Spring, Tx✅ Denton County Brewing Company, Denton, TxWith each competition, No Label Brewing reaffirms its commitment to producing beers that reflect the creativity, integrity, and community spirit of Texas craft brewing.About No Label BrewingFounded in Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing is an independent brewery dedicated to crafting beers that celebrate tradition and innovation. Known for its award-winning lineup and collaborative spirit, No Label is proud to contribute to the vibrant Texas beer community.

Tom Paynter

No Label Brewing

+1 2816937545

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.