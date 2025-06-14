Flour, Fuel, Gold Prices Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Kazakh flour, fuel and gold increased in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok Afghan News the rate of one litre of petrol surged from 58afs to 59afs, and the diesel price went up from 57afs to 59afs.

He added the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas increased from 46afs to 48afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kg sack of Kazakh jumped from 1,300afs to 1,350afs.

The price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs. A 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar also remained stable at 2,500afs and, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking cost 1,600afs. – The same rate as last week's.

He added one kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea for 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of flour at 1,400afs, a 24-kg bag of rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of sugar at 2,550afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,650afs, he said, adding one kilogram of black tea accounted for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs.

Gold up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold increased from 4,700afs to 4,850afs and the same amount of Arabian gold went up from 5,950afs to 6,200afs.

Afghani vs dollar

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 70.20afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 240afs against their previous week's rates of 69afs and 240afs.

The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

