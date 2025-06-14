Farah Families Reconcile, Resolve 18 Years Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Two families have reconciled and ended their 18-year-old enmity through the mediation of religious scholars, local officials and tribal elders in western Farah province.

The conflict began after the killing of a member of one family.

Maulvi Sharafuddin, deputy of the Farah Ulema Council, thanked both parties for their restraint and for foregoing revenge during the ceremony, saying,“Those who worked towards ending this enmity deserve appreciation and praise.”

He also highlighted the harms and consequences of such feuds from an Islamic perspective, emphasizing that resolving these disputes leads to peaceful coexistence in society.

Maulvi Abdul Hai Sabawon, head of the Information and Culture Department of Farah province, explained that the feud started 18 years ago between the families of Abdul Sattar and Haji Abdullah Jan, residents of Nahagh village in Pasht Rod district, following the killing of a member from one side.

According to him, although one party fled the area after the incident, through persistent efforts by elders and local officials, this long-standing feud was finally resolved, with both parties pardoning each other.

Meanwhile, both families expressed regret and remorse over the years of enmity and welcomed the efforts of the elders and officials in bringing peace.

