FUMOT To Unveil Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Vape At World Vape Show Dubai

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to revolutionize user convenience and experience, the Ultra T32000 addresses the evolving needs of adult vapers seeking sophistication and versatility. Its most distinctive feature is the innovative rotating mouthpiece. With a simple, effortless twist, users can instantly switch between two entirely different e-liquid flavors housed within a single vape device – eliminating the need to carry multiple devices or constantly swap pods for flavor variety.

Beyond its innovative flavor-switching capability, the Ultra T32000 exemplifies FUMOT's commitment to quality, compliance, and sustainability:

TPD Compliant: The device fully adheres to the stringent safety and quality requirements of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), ensuring responsible manufacturing standards.

Transparent E-liquid Tank: A clear tank design provides users with constant visibility of their remaining e-liquid levels.

Eco-Conscious Design: Prioritizing environmental responsibility, FUMOT equips the Ultra T32000 with a removeable and eco-friendly battery, significantly reducing electronic waste.

Generous Capacity: Supporting a substantial total e-liquid capacity of 24mL (across included two pods and two e-liquid containers), FUMOT Ultra T32000 offers extended vaping sessions, minimizing the frequency of refills.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Ultra T32000 at WVS Dubai, a platform dedicated to global vaping innovation," said Sunny, the CEO of FUMOT. "This device represents a significant leap forward, combining unmatched flavor flexibility with user-friendly features and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable design. We believe it sets a new benchmark for the premium vaping segment."

About FUMOT

Born wonderful. Live colorfully. At FUMOTO, we believe every moment deserves to be vibrant. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge technology and bold creativity, our vape devices redefine self-expression through explosive flavors and dazzling designs that celebrate individuality.

For more information about FUMOT and the Ultra T32000, please visit

Or follow the brand on social media:

Facebook:

Instagram:

CONTACT: Song +86-19065189845

Photo -