FUMOT To Unveil Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Vape At World Vape Show Dubai
Beyond its innovative flavor-switching capability, the Ultra T32000 exemplifies FUMOT's commitment to quality, compliance, and sustainability:
TPD Compliant: The device fully adheres to the stringent safety and quality requirements of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), ensuring responsible manufacturing standards.
Transparent E-liquid Tank: A clear tank design provides users with constant visibility of their remaining e-liquid levels.
Eco-Conscious Design: Prioritizing environmental responsibility, FUMOT equips the Ultra T32000 with a removeable and eco-friendly battery, significantly reducing electronic waste.
Generous Capacity: Supporting a substantial total e-liquid capacity of 24mL (across included two pods and two e-liquid containers), FUMOT Ultra T32000 offers extended vaping sessions, minimizing the frequency of refills.
"We are thrilled to unveil the Ultra T32000 at WVS Dubai, a platform dedicated to global vaping innovation," said Sunny, the CEO of FUMOT. "This device represents a significant leap forward, combining unmatched flavor flexibility with user-friendly features and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable design. We believe it sets a new benchmark for the premium vaping segment."
About FUMOT
Born wonderful. Live colorfully. At FUMOTO, we believe every moment deserves to be vibrant. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge technology and bold creativity, our vape devices redefine self-expression through explosive flavors and dazzling designs that celebrate individuality.
