Keke Palmer Reveals Origins Of Her Son's Name
The 31-year-old actress, whose real name is Lauren Keyana, welcomed Leodis into the world with her now ex-partner Darius Jackson in February 2023, and revealed that the former NFL star wanted the moniker to be a combination of both of their names, reports 'Female First UK'.
Speaking on Scott Evans' House Guest podcast, she said, "Darius actually made his name. He wanted both our names, which is so crazy. So yeah, that was him trying to put like Darius and Lauren, like Leodis, like it was just too much, but I said, 'Hey, let's do it'. It's adorable”.
The former Nickelodeon star joked that "anything went" at that time as far as she was concerned because she was pregnant, and then began to admire how the name started to sound as if it carried some sort of historical prestige.
She added, "I was pregnant, anything went. It's adorable, ... and then also it sounded like an old name. He sounded like he was marching with (Martin Luther King Jr.). It's like Leodis Andrellton Jackson. He's gonna be on somebody's campaign”.
As per 'Female First UK', Keke split from Darius in October 2023, and she obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order over the "physical and emotional abuse" that she alleged was inflicted on her, but she recently admitted that she felt "grateful" that the two can just co-parent their son together.
Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she told host Gayle King, "I gotta be honest, I would've never thought that I would be where I am now, and so I'm very grateful that this has now been the outcome and we've been able to coexist in this way and show up for our son, and just be in a different place. It's a real blessing”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment