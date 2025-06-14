Keke Palmer Reveals Origins Of Her Son's Name

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Singer-actress Keke Palmer has revealed how her son's name was decided. The actress said that her ex-boyfriend "made up" their son's name.

The 31-year-old actress, whose real name is Lauren Keyana, welcomed Leodis into the world with her now ex-partner Darius Jackson in February 2023, and revealed that the former NFL star wanted the moniker to be a combination of both of their names, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking on Scott Evans' House Guest podcast, she said, "Darius actually made his name. He wanted both our names, which is so crazy. So yeah, that was him trying to put like Darius and Lauren, like Leodis, like it was just too much, but I said, 'Hey, let's do it'. It's adorable”.

The former Nickelodeon star joked that "anything went" at that time as far as she was concerned because she was pregnant, and then began to admire how the name started to sound as if it carried some sort of historical prestige.

She added, "I was pregnant, anything went. It's adorable, ... and then also it sounded like an old name. He sounded like he was marching with (Martin Luther King Jr.). It's like Leodis Andrellton Jackson. He's gonna be on somebody's campaign”.

As per 'Female First UK', Keke split from Darius in October 2023, and she obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order over the "physical and emotional abuse" that she alleged was inflicted on her, but she recently admitted that she felt "grateful" that the two can just co-parent their son together.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she told host Gayle King, "I gotta be honest, I would've never thought that I would be where I am now, and so I'm very grateful that this has now been the outcome and we've been able to coexist in this way and show up for our son, and just be in a different place. It's a real blessing”.