Saurashtra Pro T20: Dita Gohilwad Titans Secure A Remarkable Win Over Aryan Sorath Lions

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, June 14 (IANS) Banking on the performance of Harvik Desai, Dita Gohilwad Titans registered yet another win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, defeating Aryan Sorath Lions by 6 wickets with 4 balls to spare at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Batting first, Aryan Sorath Lions posted a challenging total of 186/5 in 20 overs, thanks to the third wicket partnership of 74 runs between skipper Prerak Mankad and Raxit Mehta. In reply, Harvik Desai scored 87 as Dita Gohilwad Titans reached the target of 187 runs with four balls to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pruthvi Chauhan and Kevin Jivrajani opened the innings for Aryna Sorath Lions. They lost both the openers for just 27 on the board. Chauhan made 6 in 10 balls, and Kevin scored 13 in 16 balls. After the fall of the second wicket, skipper Prerak Mankad joined Raxit Mehta in the middle. The duo added 74 runs for the third wicket before Raxit was dismissed for 45 in 35 balls. Mankad went on to complete his half-century as he scored 67 in 33 balls. Arpti Vasavada remained unbeaten on 24* in 16 balls, and Chirag Sisodiya scored 16 in 9 balls. They posted a total of 186/5 in 20 overs.

For Dita Gohilwad Titans, Dharmaditya Gohil (2/20) and Vandit Jivrajani (2/11) took two wickets each, while Hiten Kambi(1/50) grabbed one wicket in the innings.

With a required target of 187 on the board, Karthik Badhana and Harvik Desai opened the innings for Dita Gohilwad Titans. They lost their first wicket with just 2 runs on the board. Karthik was dismissed for 1 in 5 balls. Desai was then joined by Hetvik Kotak in the middle. The duo added 116 runs for the second wicket before Kotak lost his wicket for 38 in 29 balls. Desai scored 87 in 50 balls and led the run chase for his team. Towards the end, Sammar Gajjar and Luckyraj Vaghela remained unbeaten to help them chase down the target. Gajjar scored 21* in 13 balls and Vaghela added 23* in 12 balls.

For Aryan Sorath Lions, Karan Patel took 2/25 in 4 overs. Chetan Sakaria(1/36) and Pranav Karia(1/24) picked one wicket each in the innings.