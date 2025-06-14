Madhya Pradesh And France Forge Stronger Cultural Ties

Hon'ble CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Felicitates French Ambassador H.E. Dr. Thierry Mathou

Dr. Thierry Mathou and CM Dr. Mohan Yadav sign MoU to boost Indo-French cultural collaboration in Bhopal.

Indo-French Partnership to Boost Cultural Exchange, Artistic Innovation, and Tourism

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark step to deepen Indo-French cultural relations, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Alliance Française de Bhopal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June13, paving the way for enhanced cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and tourism development.The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, in the presence of Mr. Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai; Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary – Culture and Managing Director, MP Tourism Board; and Mr. Akhilesh Verma, President, Alliance Française de Bhopal. Senior officials from the Tourism and Industry Departments were present during the signing.This partnership marks a new chapter in Indo-French cultural collaboration, focusing on artistic exchange, joint cultural programming, educational cooperation, and tourism promotion. Activities under the MoU will include seminars, exhibitions, festivals, and conferences, fostering deeper connections between the people of Madhya Pradesh and France.The initiative highlights Madhya Pradesh's growing prominence as a center of rich cultural heritage, tribal arts, and creative tourism. During their visit, the French delegation explored iconic sites such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka Caves, the Tribal Museum, the Old City of Bhopal, and Gauhar Mahal.As part of this cultural celebration, Alliance Française de Bhopal marked the 63rd birth anniversary of the legendary Gond artist Jangarh Singh Shyam with a special exhibition, Jangarh Kalam: A Vibrant Legacy, on June 12. Showcasing the works of 16 renowned Pardhan Gond artists, the exhibition honored the enduring legacy of a unique tribal art form.This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to cultural diversity, artistic innovation, and a strong people-to-people engagement between France and Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

