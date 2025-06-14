Cherry Blossoms And The Other Side, A Poetic Journey Through Grief And Beyond

LAWRENCE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed writer and visual dramatist Dennis Mullings presents a powerful double release with Cherry Blossoms and The Other Side, two moving and visually arresting plays that navigate the emotional landscapes of memory, grief, connection, and the unseen ties that bind us.

In Cherry Blossoms, Mullings brings us into a quiet snow-covered night in the city where a young girl named Star walks with her mother. Through heartfelt conversation and gentle humor, the two explore memories of a father lost too soon and the whimsical possibility of reconnecting with him through“stardust, a memory, and a cherry blossom” . It's a meditation on how children cope with loss, and how imagination softens sorrow.

The Other Side unfolds in the silence of space, where two souls Atlan and Cheri float in existential dialogue, pondering identity, sexuality, time, and the afterlife. The play is both intimate and philosophical, crafted with minimalistic visuals and poetic exchanges that leave the audience reflecting on what it means to move on or stay behind.

Both works are visually stylized with expressive minimalism and are as much a graphic journey as they are literary. The author's unique combination of visual storytelling and theatrical pacing brings an innovative voice to modern literature and performance art.

Dennis Mullings plays include Nacht, Mirror and Abbott, Xena, I Hate You, and The Oceans Fucked, Right? Dennis' work has been developed by Theatre's Without Borders. Dennis is the recipient of the Thomas Brockway Faculty Scholarship. Dennis has been published by Spellbinder. Dennis earned a BFA from Benington College

