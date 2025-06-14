Grand Rapids Symphonic Band To Perform At The 79Th Annual Midwest Clinic International Band And Orchestra Conference

Grand Rapids Symphonic Band

The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band is honored to announce its invitation to perform at The Midwest Clinic, held at McCormick Place in Chicago, on Dec. 18, 2025.

- Barry D. Martin, ConductorGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band is pleased to announce its invitation to perform at The Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference on December 18, 2025 at 4:45 pm. The band, conducted by Professor Barry D. Martin, was selected by competitive audition and is one of only four community bands selected to perform at the Clinic. The audition process consisted of letters of recommendations from guest conductors and recordings of works performed by the GRSB during the 2024-25 season. Professor Martin commented“It is a great honor for our band to be selected and a tribute to our talented musicians, who strive for musical excellence in each concert program.”The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band was formed in 1978 to fulfill a need for an adult concert band in the West Michigan Community. The GRSB consists of 80 talented musicians from all walks of life. The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band is a premiere adult/community band that fosters excellence in performance, supports instrumental music as a lifelong experience, and contributes to the enrichment of cultural life in the greater Grand Rapids area. The band is proud to represent the city of Grand Rapids and the state of Michigan in this performance.Notable historic performances of the band include: International Trumpet Guild, Michigan Music Conference, Midwestern Conference on School Vocal and Instrumental Music, American School Band Directors Association Annual Convention, Association of Concert Bands Annual Convention, Red Cedar Band Festival, and Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts.The performance of the Grand Rapids Symphonic Band will include several guest conductors and a world premiere of a new concert band composition. The GRSB will host Boston Brass, an internationally known brass quintet, that will perform their own version of Malagueña (by Bill Holman/Ernesto Lecuona, arr. J.D. Shaw) with the band. The quintet has played to audiences in all 50 United States, and over 30 countries, and are a Yamaha Performing Group.The Midwest Clinic is hosted at McCormick Place West in Chicago, IL. This year it is anticipated that over 18,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 40 countries will be attending. The 2025 Clinic will present over 50 concerts by middle school, high school, university, community, military, and professional ensembles from around the world; over 110 clinics covering topics including conducting, instrumental education, ensemble formation, and continuing professional education; numerous new music reading sessions, and an exhibit hall featuring over 400 vendors.Contact the GRSB History of the GRSB Conductor Barry D. Martin

Susan Wygmans

Grand Rapids Symphonic Band

+1 616-336-1554

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Grand Rapids Symphonic Band performs Ride!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.