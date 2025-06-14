SL Benfica President Rui Costa Inaugurates Portuguese Club's New Residential Academy In Florida

The "Eagles" have taken their world-famous player development methodology to the United States

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SL Benfica President Rui Costa officially inaugurated the club's new Residential Academy this Friday at Saint Leo University in Florida, marking a major step in the club's international expansion and long-term commitment to youth development in the United States.

The event brought together members of the Benfica board, academy families, the Saint Leo University community, and guests from across the Tampa Bay area. First team players Florentino Luís , Joshua Wynder and Renato Sanches , who graduated from the academy in Lisbon, were also present. The ceremony was part of Benfica's visit to the U.S., where the club is participating in the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup.

Benfica's player development training methodology is world famous with the club twice winning the award for best academy in the world at the Globe Soccer Awards and producing elite talent such as Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, João Neves, Gonçalo Ramos and João Felix .

With this launch, Benfica becomes the third major European club to establish a residential academy in the U.S., beginning with 100 student-athletes and plans to grow to 500. Training will follow the club's training methods and will be led by Benfica-trained coaches.

President Rui Costa said, "For us, Sport Lisboa e Benfica , it is a great honor to be here today, in person, to inaugurate this academy. We are known, beyond our borders, for the excellent work we do in player development , and being able to carry out this partnership with Saint Leo University , here in the United States, fills us with pride and honor, especially because this is a model we strongly believe in: where our players can combine sporting excellence with academic development ," he emphasized.

He added, "It's a fantastic project , a huge project , one of great scale-but scale in the Benfica way . It is the first, but it will not be the last. Above all, it is an important pillar for what we envision as the expansion of the Benfica brand , and for one of our highest priorities, as I mentioned earlier: to develop players the Benfica way ."

Benfica's academy footprint spans 5 continents with full academies in Portugal, USA, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, and technical partnerships in Egypt, Dubai, India, Mauritius , Malta, Japan, Lithuania and Luxembourg and Poland alongside high-performance youth camps across the globe.

Edwin Narain , chair of the St. Leo University board of trustees, said, "It is my great pleasure to welcome you to Saint Leo University, as we celebrate the official launch of a partnership between Saint Leo University and the Benfica Residential Academy," Narain said. "We are honored that the club has chosen Saint Leo University as the site of its first residential academy in the United States."

SOURCE Sport Lisboa e Benfica

