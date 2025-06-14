Yawnee Gunna Unleashes His Hit Single, 'Wolves,' A Motivational Anthem Backed By Sony

- Yawnee

GLOBE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising from the hard rock of rural Arizona, hip-hop artist Yawnee Gunna is unleashing his powerful single,“Wolves.” Dropping Friday, June 13, with major Sony distribution behind it, the song delivers hard-hitting bars, quality production, and lyrics rooted in survival. On the surface, the song is raw, tough, and aggressive, but the overall message is positive. Urgent and uplifting,“Wolves” marks a new chapter for Yawnee as both a household name and an unstoppable artist stepping fully into his prime.

“This track was meant to motivate the listener to boss up and handle whatever is in front of them,” Yawnee Gunna says.“It reminds them not to quit.

With clever wordplay and rapid-fire lyricism,“Wolves” is a high-energy call to action. The song wrestles with duality, reminding listeners not to play God, while encouraging them to move like one-calculated, fearless, and focused. True to Yawnee Gunna's style, the delivery is smooth but relentless, laced with precision and grit.

“I challenge myself with every song I record, pushing myself into a different category of artist,” Yawnee explains.“'Wolves' was different because it was very organic and took about an hour to record, not written pre-studio, unlike most of my catalog.”

The fire behind“Wolves” also stems from a personal story. Years ago, Yawnee's audio engineer and close collaborator, YB DaBagSnatcher, worked on a song with another artist titled“Wolf,” which later went on to chart and earn a plaque, without any credit or backend royalties for YB. That missed opportunity lit a fuse. Yawnee channeled the energy into reclaiming the narrative with his own version of the title.“Wolves” is the result: a response, a rally cry, and a reminder of what happens when real talent and hard work meet the right moment.

“In my opinion, there is no recipe for making a great piece of art,” Yawnee says.“It just happens organically. You know a hit when you hear one. 'Wolves' is that. With Sony and my management team behind me, I'll be putting out the best music I've ever created and giving 100 percent effort into producing the content fans love to see. I appreciate the fans and wouldn't be where I'm at without them.”

A product of Globe, Arizona, Yawnee Gunna is a self-made artist whose music reflects both the grind of his mining-town roots and the hustle of someone who's put in years of work. His music carries consistent themes of motivation, survival, and ambition, wrapped in a style that's uniquely his: intense, versatile, and instantly recognizable. Already known across the Southwest for his electric performances at events like the Arizona Hip-Hop Festival and collaborations with artists like Rittz and Bizzy Bone, Yawnee Gunna has reached a new lane of artistry with“Wolves.” Now backed by Sony and his professional team at Wealth Nation, the future looks limitless. Yawnee is focused on delivering his best music yet, proving that anyone-no matter where they come from-can rise to the top with enough hustle and heart.

“Wolves” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

