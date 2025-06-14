Partner Real Estate Ranks Top 5 In CA, #1 In SGV & #13 Nationally In 2025 Realtrends Verified Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The results are in, and Partner Real Estate has officially been named one of the Top 5 Real Estate Teams in California, #1 in San Gabriel Valley, #2 in the LA/SGV region, and #13 in the nation by the prestigious 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings, as featured in The Wall Street Journal's annual“The Thousand.”With 880 residential transaction sides and over $750.68 million in sales volume, the team's placement among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the U.S. is a testament to its powerful model-built on innovation, systems, and a relentless focus on agent success.Agents Share the Excitement Behind the Rankings💬 Clinton Sylvestre, a top-performing agent at Partner Real Estate, credits the company's infrastructure with helping him double his business in his first year and continue to grow ever since.“The ISA team books buyer and seller appointments on our calendars daily. That alone is a game changer,” said Sylvestre.“Combine that with tools like our Cash Offer Pro, ConnectTeam app, and constant support, and it's no surprise we're ranked among the best. We show up to listings with real offers in hand-no one else I know is doing that.”💬 Jake Leslie, known for his eye for design and successful flips, adds:“With my background in high-end renovations and client advocacy, the Partner system lets me focus on what matters-delivering results. It's a perfect fit for professionals who want structure and support while bringing their own strengths to the table.”💬 Rachel Chen points to tools like ConnectTeam, the Seller Presentation, and the Design Hub as vital to building trust and delivering top-tier client service.“These tools elevate every part of my client experience-from clarity in communication to marketing that stands out.”💬 Katherine Torres says:“We're not just working deals-we're trained, coached, and equipped to win. From daily support to multiple cash offers and off-market opportunities, the value we bring is next level. That's why I tell people-Partner Real Estate is the best team in California.”💬 Reyna Orta, a 30+ year veteran in the industry who joined in April, adds:“I've been with top brands, but Partner Real Estate's model outperforms them all. It's built to serve both agents and clients at the highest level. And I'm able to deliver results faster and with more impact than ever before.”💬 Bill Church praises the culture of collaboration and consistency.“I've worked at other brokerages, but nothing compares to the support I get here. From leads and coaching to legal support and team culture-it's everything I need to thrive.”A Team Powered by Systems-and PeopleCEO Rudy Lira Kusuma says the success is no accident:“These rankings are the result of what happens when you give agents real systems, daily leads, expert coaching, and full operational support. Our agents don't just survive in this market-they scale.”Backed by a leadership team that includes Broker Lori Hintz, General Manager Anita Witecki, Office Manager Ivan Rayas, Corporate Account Manager Hazel Tubayan, Conversion Coach James MacDonald, and Growth Manager Chelsea Villarreal-Partner Real Estate continues to lead the way in performance, innovation, and agent empowerment.About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a top-producing real estate brokerage based in Southern California, offering a complete platform of proprietary tools, company-generated clients, coaching, transaction support, and tech solutions that empower agents to focus 100% on serving buyers and sellers. The company is committed to delivering exceptional consumer outcomes while helping agents grow successful, scalable careers.

