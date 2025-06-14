“Genesis And Spirit Showcase Of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage” Inaugurated Presenting The Longyuan Culture And The Charm Of The Silk Road

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 14 - In order to celebrate the 2025“China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, to deepen the exchanges and cooperation between Mainland China and Macao in the field of intangible cultural heritage, to actively leverage Macao's role as“One Base” in promoting the excellence of traditional Chinese culture, the“Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage”, presented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Gansu Province, co-organised by the Gansu Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre and the Gansu Provincial Song and Dance Troupe, and supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Gansu Silk Road International Cultural Expo Co., Ltd., was inaugurated today (14 June), at 5:30pm, at the Macao Museum.

The opening ceremony was held in a lively atmosphere and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Asia Tourism Exchange Centre of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Dong; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Gansu Province, Lu Xinglai; the Director of the Gansu Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre, Liu Weihua; the Director of the Gansu Provincial Song and Dance Troupe, Zhang Pei; the Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam; the General Manager of the Silk Road International Cultural Expo Co., Ltd. of Gansu Province, Yuan Lina; and was attended by the Assistant to Director of the Asia Tourism Exchange Centre of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Xiuwen; the Representative of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Cheng Yanxi; the members of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Ieng Weng Fat and Ieong Hoi Keng; the Director of the Macao Museum of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Lou Ho Ian; the Deputy Head of International and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Gansu Province, Liu Xiao; the Acting Head of the Division for Research and Planning of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Loi Weng Kun; and representatives of the intangible cultural heritage items of Gansu Province.

The Gansu Province is located in the upper reaches of the Yellow River and is an important segment of the ancient Silk Road. It is a place where diverse cultures converge and integrate, giving rise to a rich array of intangible cultural heritage with strong regional characteristics and ethnic diversity. This intangible cultural heritage which has been continuously accumulated, inherited and developed, has become an invaluable intangible asset for the Chinese nation. The series of activities of the“Genesis and Spirit” is held from 14 June to 13 July, featuring thematic exhibitions, stage performances, craft demonstrations and experiential workshops, which showcase the rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage of Gansu Province and allow the public and visitors to experience the Longyuan culture and the charm of the Silk Road.

From 14 to 16 June, craft demonstrations and the sale of intangible cultural heritage products will be held at the Macao Museum. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage of Gansu Province will present the essence of techniques embedded in the intangible cultural heritage of Gansu, allowing the public to experience the inheritance and creativity of that intangible cultural heritage. The“Genesis and Spirit – Exhibition of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage”, themed“Symphony of the Silk Road, Enchanting Gansu”, will be held from 15 June to 13 July at the Macao Museum, featuring Qingyang sachets, Linxia brick carvings, Dunhuang coloured sculptures, carved luminous bowls and other works in four sections, namely“Ballads of Longyou”,“Surging Rivers”,“Blossoms of Dunhuang” and“Eternal Breeze Along the Silk Road”, showcasing the unique charm of the intangible cultural heritage artisanal techniques of Gansu Province. The“Genesis and Spirit – Performance of Gansu Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held on 15 June at 4:30pm and on 16 June at 7:30pm, at the Senado Square and the Iao Hon Market Park, respectively, featuring exciting programmes such as Hua'er folk songs, singing with Longtouqin (Chinese-style fiddle with dragon head design) and Kongtong school martial arts.

For more information on the series of activities of the“Genesis and Spirit”, please visit the thematic website“China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” at , follow the official WeChat account“IC_Art_Macao” or the“IC Art” page on Facebook. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.

