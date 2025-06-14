Code Red Air Quality Alert Issued For Northern Delaware Due To Wildfire Smoke

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Public Urged to Limit Outdoor Activity and Take Precautions

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has alerted the public that today is an Air Quality Action Day of Code Red for particulate matter in New Castle County. Smoke from an active wildfire in New Jersey is affecting air quality in the region, creating unhealthy breathing conditions for everyone.

A Code Red alert means the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached levels between 151 and 200, indicating unhealthy air for all populations, not just those with preexisting conditions. The primary pollutant is particulate matter, or particle pollution, which includes fine particles known as PM2.5 that can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

DNREC urges New Castle County residents to take the following precautions:



Limit time outdoors, especially for children, older adults and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, including exercise, yardwork and prolonged exposure.

Keep doors, windows and vents closed to reduce exposure inside homes and vehicles. Wear a properly fitted N95 or KN95 mask if you must be outside. Cloth and surgical masks do not provide adequate protection from fine particles.

“Our monitoring network continuously collects and analyzes data from across the state to measure pollutants like ozone and particulate matter,” said Angela Marconi, director of the DNREC Division of Air Quality.“When unusual events like wildfire smoke occur, we work quickly to communicate what people need to know to stay informed. Today's Code Red alert is based on real-time monitoring and reflects elevated fine particle concentrations driven by regional wildfire activity.”

Delawareans can sign up for Delaware alerts and check local forecasts at de/aqi. They can check AirNow for real-time conditions. It's important to check the data as local conditions can change.

The Air Quality Index is a national system developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that translates air pollution levels into color-coded categories:



Green (0–50): Good

Yellow (51–100): Moderate

Orange (101–150): Unhealthy for sensitive groups

Red (151–200): Unhealthy for everyone Purple (201–300) and Maroon (301+): Very unhealthy or hazardous

DNREC monitors air quality daily and issues forecasts to help Delawareans stay safe and informed. Today's Code Red alert is primarily due to PM2.5 from wildfire smoke, tiny particles that can trigger breathing problems and other health issues.

For more information on Delaware's air quality monitoring and to sign up for alerts, visit de/aqi.

