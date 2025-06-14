Hostcolor Expands Its AMD Dedicated Server Offerings In LA And New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HostColor.com (HC) has announced the immediate availability of bare metal servers powered by AMD Ryzen and AMD EPYC processors in several new data center locations in Los Angeles and New York City.

(HC), a globally recognized provider of cloud infrastructure and managed services, has announced the availability of custom-built, high-bandwidth, high-performance AMD dedicated server platforms in several new data center locations. HostColor's new primary New York City service location for delivering AMD CPU-powered servers is the DataBank data center, located at 111 Eighth Avenue in Downtown Manhattan in a telecommunications building owned by Google. Other new data center locations for delivering AMD CPU-powered bare metal servers include Equinix LA3 and CoreSite LA2 in Los Angeles.

The available AMD Ryzen processors at HostColor's new Manhattan, NYC service location are the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 9950X, and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7965WX.

The available server platforms with AMD EPYC CPUs feature: AMD EPYC 7C13, AMD EPYC 7443P, AMD EPYC 7662, AMD EPYC 9274F, AMD EPYC 9275F, AMD EPYC 9374F, AMD EPYC 9474F, AMD EPYC 9654 and AMD EPYC 9754.

Customers can customize their server configurations with IPv4 and IPv6 address space. They can also choose a network service with metered data transfer measured in terabytes (TB) transferred per month or unmetered bandwidth ports with allocations ranging from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps. "Unmetered bandwidth" means that the hosting infrastructure provider does not measure or limit the bandwidth used by the server. For example, at most of its Edge data centers, HostColor allows customers to use the full capacity of their dedicated servers' physical internet bandwidth port.

HostColor's AMD server customers benefit from unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the internet connection ports. Unlike large hyperscale clouds, HostColor (HC) provides both Bare Metal Servers and dedicated cloud infrastructure with unmetered bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer quotas, with no charges for inbound or outbound Internet traffic.

Compared to the infrastructure offered by the major hyperscale clouds, HC's Dedicated Cloud Hosting and bare metal offerings save a tremendous amount of financial resources. HostColor does not charge its customers for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or infrastructure technical support.

All of HostColor's AMD-based server configurations provide customers with enterprise cloud computing and virtualization options, and they are compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other major cloud providers.

HC's AMD processor-based servers can handle large data sets and are ideal for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, and large, complex database management systems that require data processing. They are also well-suited for various HPC workloads.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure. The company provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" per Service Level Agreement (SLA). This support covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers, such as CPUs, RAM, and storage drives. FITS also includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. However, FITS does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OSs), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support, Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers. This technical support agreement is based on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers

In addition to FITS, all of HostColor's dedicated server hosting services are "Semi-Managed" by the SLA. The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. Additionally, HC Support reinstalls the server operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers with troubleshooting any server-side issues related to the OS, network, or software configuration.

About HostColor

Since 2000, (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary, provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, visit

