Sadhus Immersed In Devotion, Ready For Amarnath Yatra 2025
Speaking to IANS, several sadhus expressed satisfaction over the arrangements this year.
“The facilities at Purani Mandi Ram Mandir are much improved. We have come once again to join Baba Barfani's Amarnath Yatra. We've been part of this sacred journey many times, but the recent terrorist incident in Pahalgam is deeply condemnable,” said one sadhu.
Another sadhu added,“We urge the administration to provide adequate security for all pilgrims. Devotees are coming not just from across India, but also from abroad. It's important that everyone stays safe.”
Many sadhus also lauded the Indian government's response to the recent violence.
“I have been undertaking the Amarnath Yatra since 2001. Prime Minister Modi has given a strong response through 'Operation Sindoor.' I hope this year's Yatra is safe and spiritually fulfilling for every devotee,” said one pilgrim.
Another sadhu, now on his fifth pilgrimage, shared his concern:“This year, devotees are fearful due to the Pahalgam attack, but faith keeps us going.”
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that comprehensive security measures are in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. He urged devotees to participate in large numbers without fear.
The 38-day-long Yatra will begin on July 3 from both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and conclude on August 9.
To enhance pilgrim convenience, the Kathua district administration has set up 36 lodging centres and 6 RFID registration counters. These efforts aim to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all pilgrims participating in the sacred Amarnath Yatra 2025.
