Iran Says Radiation Contained After Natanz Attack
(MENAFN) A representative from Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEO) revealed on Friday that traces of radioactive pollution were found within the Natanz nuclear complex—Iran’s most significant atomic site situated in the central province of Isfahan—after a missile assault by Israel.
Behrouz Kamalvandi, during an appearance on Iran’s national television, stated that Israel launched several missiles targeting the underground sections of the Natanz facility.
“Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility,” Kamalvandi emphasized.
He mentioned that the detected nuclear pollution is not considered hazardous.
In a separate statement, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that external radiation levels around the site have stayed the same.
“Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated on X.
