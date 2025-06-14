Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Says Radiation Contained After Natanz Attack

2025-06-14 11:30:03
(MENAFN) A representative from Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEO) revealed on Friday that traces of radioactive pollution were found within the Natanz nuclear complex—Iran’s most significant atomic site situated in the central province of Isfahan—after a missile assault by Israel.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, during an appearance on Iran’s national television, stated that Israel launched several missiles targeting the underground sections of the Natanz facility.

“Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility,” Kamalvandi emphasized.

He mentioned that the detected nuclear pollution is not considered hazardous.

In a separate statement, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that external radiation levels around the site have stayed the same.

“Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated on X.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

