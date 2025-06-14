403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Suggests Reviving Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran "may have another opportunity" to forge a nuclear deal with the United States, Leader Donald Trump remarked on Friday, following Israel’s extensive assaults on Tehran's missile and nuclear infrastructure that resulted in at least 86 fatalities and left 341 individuals wounded.
"They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they may have another opportunity. We’ll see," Trump commented during a phone discussion with a news agency.
When questioned about why he thinks Iran would consider reentering negotiations after Israel's far-reaching strikes, Trump responded that Iranian representatives had already reached out to him to indicate interest.
"They're calling me to speak," Trump revealed. When asked who had contacted him, the president said: "The same people we worked with the last time ... Many of them are dead now.”
A sixth phase of indirect diplomatic discussions was scheduled for Sunday in the Sultanate of Oman. However, the continuation of those talks is now uncertain due to the recent attacks and the anticipated Iranian retaliation against Israel.
Trump appeared to praise Israel’s actions, stating: "They had the finest equipment in the world, which is American equipment.”
Israel initiated a major offensive early Friday morning, deploying roughly 200 fighter jets to strike Iran’s atomic infrastructure and long-range missile assets. The operation resulted in the deaths of multiple high-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists.
"They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they may have another opportunity. We’ll see," Trump commented during a phone discussion with a news agency.
When questioned about why he thinks Iran would consider reentering negotiations after Israel's far-reaching strikes, Trump responded that Iranian representatives had already reached out to him to indicate interest.
"They're calling me to speak," Trump revealed. When asked who had contacted him, the president said: "The same people we worked with the last time ... Many of them are dead now.”
A sixth phase of indirect diplomatic discussions was scheduled for Sunday in the Sultanate of Oman. However, the continuation of those talks is now uncertain due to the recent attacks and the anticipated Iranian retaliation against Israel.
Trump appeared to praise Israel’s actions, stating: "They had the finest equipment in the world, which is American equipment.”
Israel initiated a major offensive early Friday morning, deploying roughly 200 fighter jets to strike Iran’s atomic infrastructure and long-range missile assets. The operation resulted in the deaths of multiple high-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment