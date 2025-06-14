Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Suggests Reviving Iran Nuclear Talks

2025-06-14 11:27:43
(MENAFN) Iran "may have another opportunity" to forge a nuclear deal with the United States, Leader Donald Trump remarked on Friday, following Israel’s extensive assaults on Tehran's missile and nuclear infrastructure that resulted in at least 86 fatalities and left 341 individuals wounded.

"They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they may have another opportunity. We’ll see," Trump commented during a phone discussion with a news agency.

When questioned about why he thinks Iran would consider reentering negotiations after Israel's far-reaching strikes, Trump responded that Iranian representatives had already reached out to him to indicate interest.

"They're calling me to speak," Trump revealed. When asked who had contacted him, the president said: "The same people we worked with the last time ... Many of them are dead now.”

A sixth phase of indirect diplomatic discussions was scheduled for Sunday in the Sultanate of Oman. However, the continuation of those talks is now uncertain due to the recent attacks and the anticipated Iranian retaliation against Israel.

Trump appeared to praise Israel’s actions, stating: "They had the finest equipment in the world, which is American equipment.”

Israel initiated a major offensive early Friday morning, deploying roughly 200 fighter jets to strike Iran’s atomic infrastructure and long-range missile assets. The operation resulted in the deaths of multiple high-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists.

