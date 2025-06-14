Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Offers Mediation Between Israel, Iran

2025-06-14 11:23:06
(MENAFN) On Friday, Leader Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is open to acting as a neutral intermediary between Israel and Iran in order to help avoid additional conflict following a series of Israeli aerial assaults on Iranian soil, according to the Kremlin.

Putin engaged in separate telephone discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

He criticized Israel’s latest military actions against Iran and proposed that Russia could step in as a negotiator to help defuse the situation.

During his call with Netanyahu, Putin underlined the necessity of finding a nonviolent solution to the discord between Israel and Iran and encouraged both sides to resume diplomatic dialogue.

"The importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin stated, noting that Moscow is ready to offer mediation “to prevent further escalation.”

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister’s office noted that Netanyahu intended to inform Putin about the most recent events.

In his discussion with Pezeshkian, Putin conveyed his sympathy to Iran’s leadership and citizens for the fatalities caused by Israel’s strikes. Moscow “strongly condemns” these actions, which it claims breach the UN Charter and international legal standards, the statement added.

Putin reiterated Russia’s unwavering backing of diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing the concerns over Iran’s nuclear development.

