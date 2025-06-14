403
U.S. Supports Israel in Missile Defense Efforts
(MENAFN) In a response to earlier aggression, Iran initiated a retaliatory missile assault on Israel late Friday, with the United States aiding in intercepting the projectiles, an American representative confirmed that same day.
"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official informed a news agency.
The Iranian offensive, named "Operation True Promise III," involved the firing of missiles at multiple locations across Israel. According to the media, the attack left no fewer than 40 individuals injured, with two sustaining severe injuries.
Iran launched fewer than 100 missiles, most of which were either intercepted or failed to reach their destination, stated Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, on X.
Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear infrastructure and missile development sites.
These attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military figures and scientific personnel. In reaction, Iran had pledged a severe countermeasure.
