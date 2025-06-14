Nuclear Air Filtration For HVAC Managers: Why The Nuclear Comeback Demands Next-Gen Filtration Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Big Reveal: What HVAC Managers Must Know About High-Performance Filtration. Camfil Nuclear air filters are used for containment control during dismantling or maintenance work at a nuclear sites.

Riverdale, NJ, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learn how Camfil supports safe nuclear energy expansion in the U.S . with cutting-edge containment solutions.

With nuclear energy making a significant comeback in the United States as a reliable and carbon-free power source, advanced air filtration systems are playing a pivotal role in ensuring safety and operational integrity. Camfil, a global leader in clean air solutions, emphasizes the essential role of containment and air filtration technology in supporting the safe expansion of nuclear power with an extensive new guide.

The U.S. government's goal to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 and the 20% increase in planned nuclear reactor projects reported in 2023 signal a pivotal shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Large technology companies such as Amazon, Google, and Meta are also investing in nuclear power to meet their ambitious clean energy goals, highlighting its importance as part of the renewable energy ecosystem.

However, the expansion of nuclear energy production demands a renewed focus on maintaining safety standards. Modern nuclear facilities must integrate robust safety measures to mitigate airborne hazards and prevent the release of radioactive contaminants. Advanced filtration systems are essential for managing these risks, ensuring that nuclear energy remains a viable and sustainable solution for addressing the challenges of global energy demand.

"Containment of airborne contaminants and air filtration play a critical role in ensuring the safety and operational integrity of nuclear power plants," said Paul Charbonneau, Nuclear Air Filtration Systems Segment Manager at Camfil, "As the nuclear industry experiences a renaissance, advanced containment and filtration systems serve as a key enabler, reinforcing the viability of nuclear energy as a sustainable and secure power source. Camfil remains dedicated to driving innovation in containment and air filtration technology, continuously developing solutions that meet the highest safety and performance standards."

The guide details Camfil's proven track record in pioneering nuclear air filtration, dating back to 1963. The company's innovative containment solutions, such as the CamContain series, are specifically engineered for high-risk environments such as nuclear facilities. Featuring HEPA filters designed to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, gas-tight stainless-steel construction, and advanced mechanisms such as bag-in/bag-out (BIBO) systems for safe filter replacement, these cutting-edge solutions ensure optimal safety and efficiency.

Regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), continue to mandate stringent standards for air filtration and containment systems to protect workers, local communities, and the environment. Camfil's technologies are designed to meet and exceed these requirements, providing nuclear facilities with reliable, state-of-the-art solutions for airborne hazard management.

As the U.S. harnesses the potential of nuclear power to achieve both energy security and sustainability goals, Camfil's air filtration solutions remain at the forefront of maintaining safety and reinforcing public confidence in this vital energy source.

Learn more by accessing the full guide:

About Camfil







Camfil Nuclear Air Filtration & HVAC



The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at .

Contact Information

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

Phone: 888-599-6620

Email: ...



Attachment

Nuclear Energy is Making a Comeback in the U.S. Why Advanced Air Filtration is More Vital Than Ever