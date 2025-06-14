THREE Business Insurance Provides Valuable Information On Proven Strategies For Restaurant Risk Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What to know about restaurant risk management and insurance.

If you own or operate a restaurant, you know that how well you manage daily risks plays a major role in your success. Effective restaurant risk management has many parts, but it starts with having the right financial protection.

While there are other steps to take to reduce restaurant risks, getting the right insurance is a critical first step. Even if your employees follow every best practice and training tip, they're still human. Even the most careful employees make mistakes from time to time.

That's why having comprehensive insurance is important! Whether one of your team members suffers a deep cut while working in the kitchen or a storm damages your roof, proper insurance can pay the associated costs so you don't have to dip into your savings or revenues. For restaurant owners and investors, having that financial protection is incredibly reassuring.

Let's explore the topic of restaurant business risk management, including what coverages are available and five steps you can take to lower your risk.

Protect your restaurant with a comprehensive insurance policy.

Comprehensive all-in-one insurance for restaurants is designed to protect your whole business. It has all the coverage most restaurants need to mitigate risks, including:

WORKERS' COMPENSATION INSURANCE

This coverage protects employees who get hurt at work. It can pay for their treatment and rehabilitation and cover part of their wages while they recover. If an employee dies on the job, this insurance can pay what's known as a death benefit to the family.

PROPERTY INSURANCE

This part of a THREE policy protects your business from the costs of repairing, restoring, or replacing business property. It's crucial in case of an incident like a kitchen fire or natural disaster that damages your building or its contents. Plus, it can pay expenses related to business interruption if you have to shut down temporarily.

EMPLOYMENT PRACTICES LIABILITY INSURANCE

EPLI covers claims by your employees of sexual harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and the associated legal costs.

COMMERCIAL AUTO INSURANCE

Accident liability, physical damage to your vehicles (collision and non-collision related damage), and towing reimbursement are included in Commercial Auto.

LIQUOR LIABILITY INSURANCE

The Liquor Liability component of a THREE policy can protect you from incidents related to serving (or overserving) alcohol to your customers.

CYBER LIABILITY INSURANCE

If a hacker gains unauthorized access to your systems, steals sensitive information, and uses it to commit fraud, cyber liability can protect your business.

A comprehensive policy has all of the coverage most businesses need-making it an effective component of your restaurant risk management plan.

5 proven strategies for restaurant risk management.

Risk management is essential in the food industry. However, it's impossible to eliminate all restaurant business risks. But if you're willing to invest the time and effort, there are some steps you can take to reduce the risks common in the industry.

Here are five actions that can greatly reduce the likelihood of costly food service incidents:

1. Perform a restaurant risk assessment.

To minimize your risks, you have to understand your risks. It's essential to look at every aspect of your operation critically and consider what could go wrong. That's probably not something you'll look forward to or enjoy, as it forces you to acknowledge that your business is vulnerable to all kinds of incidents-and that can be a little scary. But knowledge is power, and once you complete your restaurant risk assessment, you're in the driver's seat and can take steps to minimize those vulnerabilities.

2. Develop mandatory employee onboarding and training processes.

The restaurant industry tends to have a high turnover rate, so your business will likely bring in new employees regularly. And, of course, you want them to get up-to-speed as quickly as possible. Just be sure not to prioritize speed over safety. Standardizing and documenting how you'll get new people acclimated to their roles and responsibilities ensures safety training doesn't get forgotten. Training should include providing general information (like company policies and rules) and role-specific training (how to use kitchen equipment as a cook), as well as key safety processes and procedures.

3. Monitor and maintain your facilities and equipment.

Actions like shoveling sidewalks and mopping wet floors as soon as you notice a problem help reduce the risk of employee and customer injuries. Similarly, addressing issues like a minor roof leak promptly can keep it from becoming a significant problem and safety risk. It's also important to check and service your equipment regularly to protect employees and customers.

4. Know and follow safety codes.

Health Department rules and regulations vary by location, so it's essential to understand what's required of your restaurant in everything from employee hygiene and food storage to kitchen and dining area cleanliness. Be sure to stay current on the rules and ensure your employees understand and follow them. Being in compliance also means having the appropriate licenses.

5. Be transparent about ingredients and allergens.

Triggering a customer's food allergy can harm them and lead to a costly lawsuit. Be sure your menus have clear and complete information about ingredients, and train your kitchen staff and servers on how to protect diners from issues like cross-contamination and being served the wrong dish.

