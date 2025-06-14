Global Times: A New Era Of Shared Development And Cultural Exchange With China: Colombian Ambassador To China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colombia joins China's Belt & Road Initiative, boosting trade, culture, and development on 45th anniversary of ties.

Beijing, China, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era marked by unprecedented global transformations, the world stands at a critical crossroads, grappling with deepening deficits in peace, development, security, and governance. As humanity faces unparalleled challenges during this tumultuous period, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, has put forth a solemn call to action through the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). The three pivotal initiatives address the pressing issues of our time, offering viable pathways and robust support for the building of a global community with a shared future. Rooted in the rich historical experiences of the CPC's century-long struggle and infused with the wisdom of China's traditional culture, these initiatives are expected to unite the world in the pursuit of common progress and stability.

To offer a deep understanding of the three global initiatives, and elaborate on their significance on a global scale, the Global Times is launching a series of articles.

China and Colombia signed a cooperation plan on jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road on May 14. The year 2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago, the two countries have witnessed the steady growth of economic and trade ties with tangible results. China is now Colombia's second-largest trading partner, while Colombia ranks as China's fifth-largest trading partner in Latin America. Colombia's agricultural products, ranging from coffee to cut flowers, are becoming increasingly popular in the Chinese market.

In this issue, Global Times reporters Xu Liuliu and Liu Yang (GT) spoke with Colombian Ambassador to China, Sergio Cabrera Cardenas (Cabrera), about bilateral cooperation and exchanges, as well as his insights on the GDI, the GCI, and the GSI.

GT: Colombian President Gustavo Petro was in Beijing for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in May. On May 14, Colombia officially joined the building of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road, a milestone decision in Colombia's diplomatic history. Why did Colombia make such a decision? How will the two sides expand trade through mechanisms such as cross-border e-commerce and free trade agreements?

Cabrera: Colombia's accession to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been a long process that began around six years ago during the previous government. Although the previous government initiated some studies, it decided not to join.

When President Gustavo Francisco Petro took office, he quickly sent copies of the memorandum to the different ministries and institutions that were somehow related to the commitments that were going to be made.

It has been a two-year study process, as it is natural, in any case, that there were many people interested in strengthening the bilateral relationship with China through the BRI decision.

Colombia is a country strongly influenced by the US, a country that has been its natural ally, as the US is the country with which Colombia has the most trade, so both the influence of the North and that of the business sector was a brake on the possibility of signing this agreement, but fortunately, thanks to the relationship between the Colombian Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Foreign Ministry, all the adjustments were made and the agreement was signed, and we are very satisfied to say that we were able to sign this agreement.

[Signing the agreement] was a challenge for me. That is, since I arrived at the embassy, I was resolved that, whatever it took, we had to find the way to sign it, and at this moment I believe that the people who are better versed with what has been signed, are very satisfied, as this cooperation is crystallizing in projects, with the plan to start studying different initiatives and projects to move forward little by little. We are acting on taking the first step of a great march, and I think that it will strengthen e-commerce, physical commerce, education, culture, industry, and agriculture. Everything will benefit greatly from the signing of this memorandum.

GT: Since being proposed in 2021, the GDI has been continuously substantialized, its implementation mechanisms increasingly refined, and practical cooperation under its framework has gradually taken shape, thereby offering China's solution to bridging the development gap in Global South countries as well as building a better world together. May I ask, what is your view on the content of the GDI?

Cabrera: As for the GDI, I think this is a very important step that China has taken through President Xi Jinping, as it is an important initiative that considers the future in many aspects. China has a lot to teach the world. China is a country that has managed to strengthen, enrich, and build itself in the last 50 years. It has taken many people out of poverty, while developing industry and its technology. It is a great example for the rest of the world and especially for us Latin Americans and Colombians. The GDI , as I understand, it is the opportunity to exchange experiences and seek to walk toward the same objective, a global objective through which we can live together in peace and help each other to develop.

GT: How do you view the role of the GCI in promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges, cultural integration, and mutual understanding between China and Colombia?

Cabrera: I have always thought that art, literature, and culture are not only tools but vehicles for development to get to know each other. In recent years, the cultural exchanges between Colombia and China have grown and in the future, we hope there will be many more exchanges because we have many things in common. Although we are two very different countries, we have the same love for the same literature, music, dance, and art. We like the same things and each one civilization approaches each passion uniquely. I believe that the arrival of cultural samples from another country enriches the country that receives it. Culture is important, but art is more important, as art generates emotions and feelings in any of its manifestations, such as in painting, in poetry, and in music. It makes people want to look for goodness and peace, so I think it is very important to strengthen the mechanisms of cultural and artistic cooperation between Colombia and China.

GT: Security is a prerequisite for development, and humanity is an indivisible security community. The GSI aims to eradicate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, and urge the international community to join hands in injecting more stability and certainty into an unstable and changing era, so as to achieve lasting world peace and development. Under the current challenges and issues faced by the international community, how do you view the important significance of the GSI for today's world?

Cabrera: I have grew up in a bipolar world in my youth, and not so long ago, we lived through the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the US. Today the world is more open, and there are many more possibilities. China, as such an important power, has entered the scene. It seems very important to me that in the search for world security, the US is not the world's policeman; the one who is going to fix the world's problems. The world is full of US military bases, which I don't think are of much use, because the world is still very imbalanced, so I think that the entry of China as a factor that contributes to reach a consensus on the interests of the peoples of the world in the search for world peace will be very important. I think it [GSI] is one of the most important initiatives that China has at this moment and toward the future.

GT: How would you evaluate the China-CELAC Forum as an important platform for equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Latin America? In an external environment where unilateralism is on the rise, how can China and Latin America strengthen multilateral cooperation to uphold free trade?

Cabrera: The forum is an important organization for our Latin American and Caribbean region, and the union of these countries in CELAC has led to important advances and developments, and of course, the relationship between CELAC and China is very important because China is the country that is currently most interested in developing our region. It is the country that is most willing to invest in our region and that is why this forum, which just concluded, was so important, and that is why the conclusions of the forum are aligned with seeking to implement projects to help the development of the region and of each one of our countries.

GT: As you say, this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia. Ambassador, how do you evaluate the achievements of both countries in the last 45 years and the current development of bilateral relations?

Cabrera: Cooperation between Colombia and China has been, and continues to be very important, and will be very important in the future. China has participated in the construction of many large Colombian projects, perhaps even the largest, such as the construction of the subway, the regional trans, and some highways. China is also somehow involved in the construction of the largest hydroelectric dam in Colombia.

There are many Chinese projects related to the fight against global warming. It also provides technology transfer, with projects of communications, such as Chinese tech company Huawei. There are around 120 Chinese companies that are working in Colombia and they are helping greatly in the construction of infrastructure communications, health, and education.

Aside from the signing of the adhesion to the BRI opens new possibilities, because China is generously offering opportunities for infrastructure construction and this is a moment in which our country needs to develop, needs to make big investments. There are not many interested in helping us, but China is interested in helping us. The BRI is helping countries develop big form of infrastructure with projects that benefit the people.

GT: How do you see the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in cultural fields such as literature and tourism? How do you plan to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries in these sectors?

Cabrera: We have talked about the importance of strengthening cultural exchanges, and we have immediate and long-term plans.

This year is the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Colombia and China, so we have already carried out some activities.

Books by Colombian authors have been published and translated into Chinese, as we have great writers like García Márquez and Álvaro Mutis. In addition, we also have many singers such as Shakira, which was known among the Chinese youth. I know that Shakira is interested in coming to China, and the embassy has a plan to take advantage of this year. We are also going to bring poets for meetings in China.

Other projects include the film festival and every time the directors will come. We are also in talks to make a large sample of our art photography, contemporary, art and also ancient heritage. We are planning for the symphony orchestra of Colombia to return again at the end of the year, in order to celebrate the 45th years of the establishment of diplomatic relations with a great concert by the symphony orchestra of Colombia.



This story first appeared in Global Times:





