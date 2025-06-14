Jammu And Kashmir L-G Orders Reopening Of Key Tourist Spots

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered reopening of all key tourist spots across the union territory in a significant development aimed at reviving tourism and easing restrictions after Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to reporters, the L-G announced that all tourist destinations closed after Operation Sindoor in J&K have been reopened. Several major tourist destinations had been closed in the aftermath of heightened security operations after Operation Sindoor.

The list of reopened locations includes Betab Valley in Pahalgam, Kokernag, Achabal Park in Anantnag district, Badamwari (Srinagar), Nigeen Park (Srinagar), Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal, and several public parks in the Jammu region.

These places were closed temporarily due to security concerns, but following thorough assessments by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, it was concluded that the situation has improved enough to safely allow public movement.

L-G Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that restoring normal life while maintaining public safety is a top priority for the administration.

“I have ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab valley and parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from June 17. Other tourist destinations being reopened includes Badamwari Park, Duck Park, Taqdeer Park in Srinagar, Sarthal, Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda and Pancheri in Udhampur. Reopening will be in phase-wise manner," L-G Sinha said.

“The decision reflects our confidence in the improved ground situation. We invite people to visit these locations and enjoy the natural beauty of our Union Territory," he added.

Security has been strengthened around all reopened sites. Local police units, paramilitary forces, and civil administration will ensure the safety of tourists and locals alike.

Monitoring systems have been activated and security personnel will remain deployed in key areas to maintain a secure environment.

Authorities have advised visitors to remain alert and cooperate with security agencies. Public gatherings, events, and tourism activities will resume gradually depending on ongoing reviews of the situation.

The reopening of these destinations marks a step forward in Jammu and Kashmir's journey toward normalcy and development.

The administration has assured continued monitoring and quick response to any potential challenges that may arise.

Tourism had literally come to a grinding halt in Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 by Pakistan backed LeT terrorists, who killed 26 civilians including 25 tourists and a local Pony owner.

Till Pahalgam terror attack happened, 140 flights of various airlines would land daily at Srinagar airport. The air traffic has been reduced to 50 flights a day at present.