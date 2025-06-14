Sport Clips Haircuts Hosts National Signing Days

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known as the leading haircare provider for men and boys, Sport Clips is calling on licensed stylists and barbers ready to bring their A-game to a high-performance environment. With top-tier training programs, a team-first culture, and a track record of promoting from within, Sport Clips is scouting professionals ready to make a strong play for their future.

"National Signing Days are about more than filling positions behind the chairs-they're about finding team members who want to grow, thrive, and succeed," said Julie Vargas, a licensed stylist who has grown her career to become Sport Clips Haircuts' vice president of career opportunities. "We provide the support and structure to help stylists advance their careers, and we're proud to welcome the next wave of talent during this event."

Sport Clips locations across the country will open their doors for on-the-spot interviews and instant offers. Stylists will also be entered for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, which will be distributed to the winners after the event.

Appointments are available Tuesday, June 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. local time and Wednesday, June 18, from noon - 3 p.m. local time. Interested professionals can register online to secure their spot and get ready to join a winning team.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care franchise with almost 1,900 locations open in the U.S. and Canada. Fully equipped for the sports enthusiast, Sport Clips surrounds its clients with televisions tuned to sports and sports-themed decor. Stylists are trained to be the pros in men's hair and enjoy a fun work environment with a guaranteed base-pay plus service commission, retail commission and tips. Sport Clips also supports the growth of its team members through continuing education, exciting contests, and award recognition. Sport Clips was recognized in 2025 as a "Best Company for Women" by Comparably. Through the Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund, Sport Clips aids employees facing emergent financial situations. Sport Clips also provides "Haircuts with Heart " through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has donated $15 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. To learn more about Sport Clips and career opportunities near you, visit sportclipscareers .

SOURCE Sport Clips