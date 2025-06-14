Air India Plane Crash: How Much Compensation The Lone Survivor From Ahmedabad Tragedy Will Receive From Airline?
"Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time," the statement added.Screengrab from the post.
The compensation from Air India comes in addition to the Tata Group's earlier announcement of ₹1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident on Thursday.
The Air India plane crash, which killed 240 passengers, and miraculously left one lone survivor seated in 11A - is being regarded as the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 242 people on board, which was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital, had only one survivor - 40-year-old Ramesh Viswashkumar - after it crashed onto a medical college hostel during lunch hour.Lone Survivor of Ahmedabad Air India Crash to Receive ₹25 Lakh as Interim Compensation
The lone survivor of the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed over 240 lives will receive an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh (approximately £21,000) from the airline, the company confirmed in a statement.
Air India announced the payment as part of its support measures for both the families of the deceased and the sole survivor, aimed at helping them meet immediate financial needs.
This interim relief is in addition to the ₹1 crore (around £85,000) financial assistance earlier pledged by Tata Sons, the parent company of Air India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment