Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Targeted' Shootings? Minnesota Lawmakers Melissa Hortman And John Hoffman Shot By Impersonator

'Targeted' Shootings? Minnesota Lawmakers Melissa Hortman And John Hoffman Shot By Impersonator


2025-06-14 10:07:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Democrat lawmakers from Minnesota, Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, as well as their spouses, were shot by someone posing to be a police officer. According to FOX 9, the incident happened early Saturday morning in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, shaking the city.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more information.)

MENAFN14062025007365015876ID1109674021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search