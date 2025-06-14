ACB Chargesheets 2 Town Drainage Officials, Contractor For Misappropriation Of Funds

ACB in a statement said that a charge sheet in a case under FIR number 03/2019 P/S ACB Doda u/s 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt.2006, 120-B RPC was produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Doda against accused persons namely Subash Chander, the then AEE Town Drainage Division Jammu, Kuldeep Kumar Koul, the then JE Town Drainage Division Jammu and the contractor Mansoor Ahmed S/O Late Ghulam Hussain Bhat R/O Ward No.3, Chinar Mohallah Thathri, District Doda.

“Brief facts of the case are that the instant case was registered on the basis of a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) conducted by VOJ (Now ACB) into the allegations that the accused public servants by abuse & misuse of their official position & in league with contractor allowed execution of poor quality, substandard and under specification work at Kutan Nallah Thathri, District Doda etc. thereby causing a huge loss to the State exchequer,” reads the statement.

The official statement further said that during the course of investigation, evidence collected oral as well as documentary, report of Engineering Wing of ACB Jammu and report of IIT Jammu, it has been established that the above named accused persons while executing the construction work of Kutan Nallah, Thathri, District Doda in the year 2017-18 have compromised with the quality/specifications for their pecuniary benefits by using poor quality/sub-standard material and in this way have caused loss to the tune of Rs.9,95,800/- to the Govt. exchequer.

