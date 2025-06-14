Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Job Letter Given By LG To Pahalgam Victim's Widow Already Prepared By State Govt: NC

2025-06-14 10:06:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Apparently miffed at Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor handing over a job letter to the widow of Adil Shah, the ponywala killed in the Pahalgam attack, the ruling NC on Saturday said the appointment letter was already prepared by the state government's Fisheries Department.

In a post on X, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said,“In moments of pain, politics must make way for compassion, and governance must honour its word”.

“We thank LG Sahab for handing over the job order that was already prepared by the Fisheries Department, a department under the elected government led by Minister Javed Dar,” Sadiq said.

“This reflects the maturity and responsibility shown by the elected government, we did not allow egos to come in the way, but stood by our commitment to Adil's family in their moment of grief,” he added.

Sadiq highlighted that the state government had earlier given similar appointment letters to the kin of those killed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch.

Read Also LG Sinha Hands Over Job Letter To Pahalgam Attack Victim Aadil's Wife J&K Cabinet Meets in Pahalgam in Show of Defiance

“The job orders were later distributed by the home minister after the CM had personally visited and personally committed these jobs to the (affected) families immediately after the shelling,” Sadiq, who is also an MLA from Zadibal constituency, said.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter to Shah's wife, Gulnaz Akhter, at their house in the Hapatnar area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Sinha told reporters that the government job for Akhter was a symbol of gratitude from the administration to her husband's valour.

MENAFN14062025000215011059ID1109674017

