State Theatre Of Young Spectators To Premier Play About Shah Abbas

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 21, Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will premiere the play "Şah Abbas Namə", staged based on the play "Şahnamə" by writer and playwright Ilgar Fahmi, Azernews reports.

This historical-psychological drama in four parts narrates the ascension to the throne of the sixteen-year-old Shah Abbas during the period of the mighty Safavid Empire, its military, economic, and political flourishing.

The production of this two-act historical drama, dedicated to the period of the Safavid-Kyzylbash Empire's prosperity, was directed by Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov. The set designer was the theater's chief artist Mustafa Mustafayev, music was arranged by Aygul Guliyeva, and the director was Sabina Mammadzade. The assistant directors were Fuad Javadzade and Nasiba Janaliyeva.

The play features People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov, Honored Artists Nijat Kazimov, Elnur Karimov, Nofel Valiyev, Elnur Huseynov, Rasim Jafar, as well as Sanan Kazimli, Niyaz Gasimov, Metleb Abushov, Kerem Hadizade, Aydin Demirov, Anar Seyfullaev, Jeykhun Mammadov, Elshan Hajibabayev, Ramil Mammadov, Vahid Orujoglu, Elshan Shikhaliyev, Manaf Dadasov, Rashad Safarov, Elgun Yakhyayev, Anar Safiev, Ilhan Sadigov, Nurlan Suleimanli, Huseyn Bayramov, Ramil Nasirov, Tahir Ismayilov, Vugar Mammadaliyev, Khalig Bekirow, Hilal Damirov, Eldar Imanov, and Yashar Heydarli.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.