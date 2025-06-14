AZAL Cancels Multiple Flights Amid Middle East Tensions And Airspace Closures
According to AZAL's Press Service, the following flights have been canceled:
June 14, 2025:
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 331/332)
Baku – New Delhi – Baku (J2 057/058)
Baku – Islamabad – Baku (J2 143/144)
Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)
Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)
June 15, 2025:
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)
June 16, 2025:
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)
Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)
Additionally, AZAL noted that flights on the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route are canceled through the end of June.
The airline emphasized that it is closely monitoring developments in the region and is prioritizing passenger safety. Passengers will be notified promptly of any further schedule adjustments.
For inquiries or further information, passengers may contact the airline via email at .
