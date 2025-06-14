Azerbaijan's Shusha Echoes With“Last Bell” After 34 Years (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The "Last Bell" rang in Shusha city for the first time in 34 years today, Trend's local correspondent reports.

Eight students of Shusha City Secondary School No. 1 have become graduates.

The "Last Bell" ceremony was attended by Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, Tural Novruzov, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Department, Elnur Aliyev, Advisor to the Ministry of Science and Education, Sanan Mansimli, Head of the Karabakh Regional Education Department, heads of law enforcement agencies, public representatives, school staff and parents.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem and a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

The speakers congratulated the graduates, wished them success, and wished them to become worthy citizens of our state and a source of pride for their families in the future. After that, the graduates were presented with certificates.

The last time the "Last Bell" was celebrated in Shusha city was in 1991. In the 2024–2025 academic year, about 200 students studied at Shusha City Secondary School No. 1.